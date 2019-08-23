Suspended games don’t exactly take place all the time in Major League Baseball.
In fact, it has not happened at Fenway Park since 1968, so Thursday was a pretty unique opportunity for Boston Red Sox fans.
The Sox welcomed the Kansas City Royals to pick up where they left off from a suspended game on Aug. 7, resuming things in the top of the 10th inning.
It took Boston just under 12 minutes to plate the winning run, sparking a pretty cool celebration and capping a very memorable day in Back Bay.
Check out some of the best moments:
Despite the short day, a pretty sizable crowd showed up, making for a cool atmosphere that sent the Sox on their West Coast road trip in style.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images