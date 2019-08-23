Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Suspended games don’t exactly take place all the time in Major League Baseball.

In fact, it has not happened at Fenway Park since 1968, so Thursday was a pretty unique opportunity for Boston Red Sox fans.

The Sox welcomed the Kansas City Royals to pick up where they left off from a suspended game on Aug. 7, resuming things in the top of the 10th inning.

It took Boston just under 12 minutes to plate the winning run, sparking a pretty cool celebration and capping a very memorable day in Back Bay.

Check out some of the best moments:

We present to you the weirdest day in baseball! pic.twitter.com/nXsSITPtXy — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 22, 2019

Despite the short day, a pretty sizable crowd showed up, making for a cool atmosphere that sent the Sox on their West Coast road trip in style.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images