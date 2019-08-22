Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Belknap County (N.H.) Attorney Andrew Livernois released a statement Thursday regarding Patrick Chung’s indictment on a felony charge of cocaine possession.

In the statement, Livernois explained that police officers discovered “evidence which has led to the current charges” June 25 during a “call for service” to a Meredith, N.H., home owned by the New England Patriots safety.

Chung, as Livernois noted, was not arrested and “is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty.”

“An indictment is not an indication of guilt or innocence but is merely a finding by a grand jury that there is probable cause to believe that a crime may have been committed,” the statement read.

Here is the full statement, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media:

Statement from Belknap County Attorney on indictment of #Patriots safety Patrick Chung:

Chung was not home when police arrived at his residence, sources told The Athletic.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images