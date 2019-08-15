Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox bullpen really held it down against the Indians on Wednesday afternoon.

Boston’s relief pitchers tossed 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball in its 5-1 win over Cleveland at Progressive Field after “opener” Brian Johnson went 2 2/3 innings, giving up just one unearned run.

The Sox had to use six pitchers after Johnson, but they all did their job and took the series against the Indians.

