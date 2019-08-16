Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are “calling all kids” when they resume a previously suspended game at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox and Royals will meet at Fenway on Aug. 22 to resume their Aug. 7 game that was suspended in the 10th inning because of rain. The Sox on Friday announced kids 18 and under will be admitted free of charge, while all other fans will be able to get in for $5. All those gate proceeds will be donated to the Jimmy Fund as part of fundraising for next week’s Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon.

Kids also will benefit from concession prices, as there will be a special kid-friendly menu with $1 concessions. After the game, kids will be invited to run the bases on the field.

“We haven’t had a suspended game that wasn’t played the following day in over 50 years,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity to open up the ballpark to kids this summer and also help raise money for our friends at the Jimmy Fund who will be concluding their annual telethon just hours before the makeup game takes place.”

The game will restart Aug. 22 at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images