Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox made no moves before Wednesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, despite plenty of speculation.

The question, of course, is why?

The truth is that there is no one answer, but rather a confluence of factors that led to Boston’s deadline inactivity. Prior to Thursday’s series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy explained the organization’s thought process at the deadline.

To hear from Kennedy, check out more in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images