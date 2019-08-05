Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the Boston Red Sox want to participate in the 2019 postseason, there’s a lot of work to be done.

Boston is 6.5 games behind the Rays for the second slot in the American League wild card race, while the Oakland Athletics trail Tampa Bay by just a half-game. The Red Sox still have 24 games against teams under .500 and 24 games against teams above .500 this season as they look for some late-season magic.

For more on the Red Sox’s chances in the AL wild card race, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

