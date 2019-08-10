Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Offense certainly has not been the problem for the Boston Red Sox this season.

The Sox have shown they can put runs up in a hurry, and that was the case Friday night as Boston put a hurting on the Los Angeles Angels, clubbing five home runs in a 16-4 rout.

J.D. Martinez went deep twice, with Mitch Moreland, Rafael Devers and Mookie Betts also adding long balls. In fact, Betts’ blast was his 20th of the season, joining Martinez, Devers and Xander Bogaerts with at least 20 home runs. They are one of the few teams in baseball to have four players with at least 20 round-trippers.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images