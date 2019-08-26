The Boston Red Sox failed to sweep the San Diego Padres Sunday, but they still outperformed their MLB Players’ Weekend records from the last two seasons.
Boston was 0-6 during Players’ Weekend games in 2018 and 2017, posting some ugly numbers at the dish and on the mound. In 2018, the Sox went 0-3, while batting .219 with an ERA of 6.75. 2017 wasn’t any better, as Boston batted .186 to go along with a 5.33 ERA.
This year, the Red Sox went 2-1 with a .264 average and an ERA of 2.40.
