The Boston Red Sox sit six games out of a wild-card spot, but it sounds like they’re on their way to getting back a vital part of the lineup.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave a rather encouraging update on Michael Chavis, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 12 after suffering an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder Aug. 6.

“(Chavis) is actually starting to swing the bat in the cage, doing soft toss and tee work,” Cora said, per MassLive’s Jason Kates. “He’s feeling better. We’ll see how he goes the next few days. He’s gonna take batting practice and all that, but most likely whenever he’s ready we’ll send him on a rehab assignment.”

An even better sign is the rookie has begun getting some swings in on the field for the first time since he hit the IL, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Michael Chavis taking BP on the field for the first time since he went on the IL. Shoulder is feeling much better. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 20, 2019

Chavis was hot at the plate before being sidelined with an injury. Over his last seven games, the 24-year-old was batting .227 with five hits, one home run and two RBI’s.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images