The Boston Red Sox look to bounce back Wednesday night when they turn to Rick Porcello following a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park.

Porcello is 11-9, carrying a 5.49 ERA and is 5-2 over his last seven starts. The Phillies will counter with Drew Smyly who’s 2-6 on the season.

To hear more about Wednesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images