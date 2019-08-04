Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox made some moves ahead of Sunday night’s game against the New York Yankees.

Boston reinstated David Price, who will start at Yankee Stadium, from the paternity leave list Sunday, according to the team. Tiffany Price, wife of David Price, gave birth to the couple’s daughter Thursday.

But reinstating the southpaw wasn’t the only move the Red Sox made, recalling right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber from Triple-A Pawtucket. To make room for the two, Boston optioned both Colten Brewer and Josh Smith to the PawSox.

Marco Hernandez also was sent back down to the minors.

The Red Sox look to end a seven-game losing streak and avoid back-to-back sweeps when they take on the Yankees in Sunday Night Baseball action.

