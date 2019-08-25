Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have been playing solid baseball of late, but a massive task remains ahead.

Boston has quite a whole to dig out of to make the postseason, currently sitting six games out of the second American League Wild Card spot. While the Sox have been playing well in August, they could use a little help from whoever is playing against the Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays.

That said, Mitch Moreland claims the Sox are doing their best to keep their eyes off the out-of-town scoreboard and are focused on their own work.

To catch Moreland’s comments, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images