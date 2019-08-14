Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s Tuesday night win over the Cleveland Indians was a roller coaster, but there was one consistent through all the ups and downs.

Rafael Devers went six-for-six with four doubles in the extra-inning victory, pacing Boston’s 16-hit night. Devers is the first player since 1900 to have a six-hit, four-double game, according to The Elias Sports Bureau.

Rafael Devers is the first player in the modern era (Since 1900) to have a 6-hit, 4-double game. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/SBBrrHIXOA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 14, 2019

Devers now is hitting .325 on the season and leads Major League Baseball with 158 hits, while sitting atop the American League with 43 doubles. The 22-year-old is putting together an impressive sophomore campaign, and Jackie Bradley Jr. recognized that after the game.

“That was a special night. He’s a special player,” Bradley Jr. told NESN’s Guerin Austin after the win. “I look forward to seeing him doing that on a nightly basis.”

Chris Sale also commended the third baseman’s effort following the win.

“That’s unbelievable,” Sale said. When the left-hander found out Devers was the first player in the live-ball era to record six hits and four doubles in a single game, his reaction only got better.

“Seriously? Well there you go. I mean that’s really all that needs to be said,” he added. …He’s not only one of the best players on our team, but one of the best players in the league. He’s got a chance to be MVP, and that in itself is pretty special. … Hats off to him.”

You can watch all of Devers’ six hits here:

6 for 6

4 doubles

3 RBI Rafael Devers makes baseball look easy. pic.twitter.com/zX5Ih20xXq — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2019

Devers has had an unbelievable season thus far, and he’s doing everything he can to keep the Red Sox in the playoff hunt.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Indians game:

— Manager Alex Cora spoke about the significance of Tuesday’s win, labeling the eighth inning as the “biggest inning of the season,” as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Matt Barnes was removed from the game after walking Franmil Reyes to lead off the inning. Josh Taylor and Nathan Eovaldi came in to retire the next three batters in order, keeping Boston’s lead (at the time) in tact.

— Andrew Cashner picked up his first career save by pitching a scoreless 10th inning.

Cashner closes it out. 👊 pic.twitter.com/4GApFQOG94 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2019

— Eovaldi was slated to start Wednesday’s series finale in Cleveland, but after facing two batters in the eighth, Cora adjusted the plan.

Left-hander Brian Johnson will start on Wednesday, with Eovaldi available out of the bullpen, according to Cora.

— Sale became the fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 2000 strikeouts. The left-hander struck out 12 in a no-decision on Tuesday.

Chris Sale is the fastest pitcher (1,626 IP) to record 2,000 career strikeouts, breaking @45PedroMartinez’s record of 1,771.1 IP. pic.twitter.com/CkumzdJvqg — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 14, 2019

— Marco Hernandez picked up two hits Tuesday night and now is hitting .338 over his 71 at-bats this season.

The infielder is making a strong case for playing time down the stretch run.

— The Red Sox and Indians get off to an early start on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images