Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox currently are stuck in a four-game losing streak, which is tied for their longest skid of the season.

In that stretch includes a loss to the New York Yankees, as well as three straight defeats at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. All the while, the Red Sox have had some troublesome pitching, especially from their starters.

In the last four games, the rotation has put together an ERA that is nearing 10.

For more on the Red Sox’s numbers, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images