Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale is off to the injured list.

The Red Sox had yet to announce a corresponding move to activating Ryan Brasier on Saturday ahead of Boston’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. And now fans have their answer.

The Red Sox announced Sale was placed on the 10-day IL due to elbow inflammation. The left-hander hasn’t looked himself this season with a is 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA.

Sale spent time last season on the IL with a shoulder injury.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images