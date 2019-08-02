Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price and wife, Tiffany, are expecting their next child soon, so the Boston Red Sox pitcher will be away from the team for the foreseeable future.

The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that Price had been placed on the paternity list, with infielder Marco Hernandez getting called up from Triple-A Pawtucket as a result. A player can be placed on the paternity list when childbirth is imminent or has occurred within the last 48 hours. They have to stay on the list for at least 24 hours, but no more than 72.

Hernandez was playing well when the Red Sox sent him down, with Mitch Moreland’s return and the decision to keep Sam Travis on the roster resulting in the infielder being the roster casualty. Since getting sent down, however, Hernandez has performed well, hitting .400 (14-for-35).

The Red Sox kick off a crucial four-game set against the New York Yankees on Friday.

