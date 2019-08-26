Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox haven’t had trouble hitting the long ball this year, and it appears that theme has trickled down to some of their prospects.

Bobby Dalbec, who was called up to Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 3, smacked his 24th home run of the season Saturday in the PawSox’s 5-2 win, before hitting his 25th bomb Sunday in a 5-4 loss. That second homer of the weekend came off baseball’s No. 3 pitching prospect, Nate Pearson.

The 24-year-old is one of the top prospects in Boston’s system and has backed up the hype since getting the promotion to Triple-A. In 21 games with the PawSox, Dalbec is hitting .295 with five home runs and 11 RBI. In 126 games between Double-A and Triple-A, the third baseman is hitting a combined .245 with 25 home runs and 68 RBI in 437 at-bats. Despite the low average, Dalbec posted an OBP of .371 with the Portland Sea Dogs.

With September call ups right around the corner, it’ll be interesting to see if the Red Sox consider giving the infielder a taste of the bigs as the season winds down.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images