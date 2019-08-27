Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox may be chasing an American League wild card spot, but they’ve got some exciting developments occurring down on the farm.

Bobby Dalbec, one of Boston’s top prospects, hit his 24th and 25th home runs this weekend and kept the hot streak going Monday with his 26th bomb of the year. The 24-year-old now has six homers in 22 games since his promotion to Triple-A Pawtucket. Monday’s two-run shot gave the PawSox a 3-1 lead over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Bobby Dalbec homers for the third straight game as he drills a 2-run HR (#6 in 22 games with the #PawSox and #26 on the year) to put the Sox ahead of Scranton/WB 3-1 in the bottom of the 6th. — PawSox (@PawSox) August 27, 2019

This one came off the bat at 106 miles per hour and traveled 381 feet, according to Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times.

Dalbec entered Monday hitting .295 in his first 21 Triple-A games.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images