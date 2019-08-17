Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox apparently are making moves ahead of Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Boston reportedly has activated Ryan Brasier, who’s spent the last month with Triple-A Pawtucket, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. A corresponding move has not been announced.

#RedSox stuff: Brasier will be activated today. Corresponding move TBA. … Eovaldi will start tomorrow. … Price throwing a bullpen today. Once he’s ready, he’ll pitch in a game. Unlikely to need a minor league game first. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 17, 2019

David Price reportedly will throw a bullpen session Saturday, per Abraham, and Nathan Eovaldi will start Sunday’s series finale against the O’s.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images