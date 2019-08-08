Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have announced that Wednesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals has been suspended in the 10th inning due to rain.

The game will be picked up on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 1:05 p.m. ET.

#FENWAYWEATHER UPDATE: Tonight’s game vs. KC has officially been suspended and will resume on August 22nd at 1:05pm. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 8, 2019

Rains came on heavy as the teams barreled toward extra innings tied 4-4. The game went into a delay at 10:47 p.m. ET.

Boston blew their 21st save of the season in the seventh inning, with Nathan Eovaldi giving up the tying run. The Sox could not plate a go-ahead run in the late innings, leading to extras. The tarps came out in the top of the 10th with Josh Taylor facing Meibrys Viloria with a 2-1 count.

Eduardo Rodriguez got the start, and tossed five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. Darwinzon Hernandez and Eovaldi each allowed an earned run in relief.

J.D. Martinez launched his 25th home run of the season, while Xander Bogaerts gave the Sox a 4-2 lead in the fifth on a two-run double.

