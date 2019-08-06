Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not a lot of things have gone right for the Boston Red Sox lately, but they have begun straightening things out.

The Sox on Monday snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 win over the Kansas City Royals. In the victory, Boston smacked a pair of home runs, a two-run shot from Sam Travis and a solo homer for Rafael Devers — who joined some elite company in the process.

And with those two homers, the Red Sox made a little history.

According to the team, that was their 18th straight home game with a dinger, which is the longest streak in venue history. Of course, Fenway has been around since 1912, so that’s by no means a small feat.

The Red Sox will have a chance to make it 19 consecutive contests with a homer Tuesday night in the middle contest of their three-game set with the Royals.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images