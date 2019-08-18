Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have won five consecutive games after completing a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles. They’ll have a day off Monday before welcoming the Philadelphia Phillies to Fenway Park.

Alex Cora said Sunday the team is unsure who will start Tuesday night, but we do know Philadelphia will counter with Aaron Nola. The right-hander is 11-3 with a 3.56 ERA, and 5-2 with a 2.09 ERA in his last 11 starts.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images