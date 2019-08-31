Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jhoulys Chacin must have done enough in his bullpen session with the Red Sox on Friday.

Boston on Saturday announced it signed the former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher to a minor-league deal. Chacin will report to Triple-A Pawtucket.

The #RedSox today signed free agent RHP Jhoulys Chacin to a minor league (AAA) contract. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 31, 2019

Chacin was released from Milwaukee last week after going 3-10 with a 5.79 ERA.

The Red Sox can expand their roster beginning Sunday and can recall Chacin if need be. He also will be eligible for the postseason.

The 31-year-old certainly will provide some depth at the starting pitcher position with Chris Sale out and the team reliant on Rick Porcello, Nathan Eovaldi, Brian Johnson, Eduardo Rodriguez and David Price. Chacin also could provide bullpen help, as he made 12 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels in 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images