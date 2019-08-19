Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox last week announced their schedule for the 2020 regular season.

Now, we know how Boston will prepare for the new campaign, as the club on Monday announced its 2020 spring training schedule.

The Red Sox will begin their exhibition season Friday, Feb. 21, against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. This marks the 18th consecutive year Boston will open its spring training schedule with a game against Northeastern.

The Red Sox’s Grapefruit League schedule will begin the following day, Saturday, Feb. 22, with a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston will host 18 home games total at JetBlue Park in the organization’s ninth spring training at the Fenway South venue.

The full 2020 spring training schedule is below. Game times and ticketing information will be announced at a later date.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images