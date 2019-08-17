Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Yeah, Bobby Dalbec was ready for Triple-A.

Dalbec, a consensus top-four prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization, has been on fire since being promoted to Pawtucket on Aug. 3. And his hot stretch continued Friday night, as the slugging infielder crushed his third Triple-A home run in the PawSox’s 7-4 win over the Toledo Mud Hens.

Check out this blast:

(You can click here if the video doesn’t load.)

Dalbec now is hitting .326 with three homers and seven RBIs in 12 games for the PawSox. Developed as a third baseman, the 24-year-old has spent the majority of his time in Triple-A at first base.

Is Dalbec a candidate for a major-league promotion once rosters expand in September? Perhaps, but considering Boston already has first baseman Mitch Moreland on the left side and the surging Sam Travis on the right, Dalbec likely will have to wait a little bit longer.

But make no mistake, Dalbec’s time is coming, and he could be the Red Sox’s starting first baseman early next season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images