After a five-game stretch of interleague play, the Boston Red Sox will regain the designated hitter for their three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels.

J.D. Martinez, however, will remain in the field when the Sox take the field at Angels Stadium on Friday night. Martinez will man right field and bat fourth as Sam Travis gets the nod at DH and will bat fifth. Jackie Bradley Jr. will sit against left-handed starter Jose Suarez, meaning Mookie Betts will slide over to play center. Andrew Benintendi returns to the lineup after missing each of the last three games, playing left field and batting sixth.

Christian Vazquez will play first base as Moreland also sits against the southpaw, with Sandy Leon handling the catching responsibilities and batting ninth. Brock Holt gets the start at second and will bat eighth.

Nathan Eovaldi is on the mound for the Red Sox.

Here’s are both teams’ lineups:

BOSTON RED SOX (72-62)

Mookie Betts, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, RF

Sam Travis, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (1-0, 6.64 ERA)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (64-71)

Brian Goodwin, LF

Mike Trout, CF

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Albert Pujols, 1B

Kole Calhoun, RF

David Fletcher, 3B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Luis Rengifo, 2B

Max Stassi, C

Jose Suarez, LHP (2-5, 6.67 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images