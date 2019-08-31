Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox look to end August on a high note.

Boston takes on the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night after Friday’s 7-6 victory that took 15 innings at Angel Stadium.

The Red Sox will tote out the same lineup from Friday’s game, while the Angels made a few switches, most notably having Shohei Ohtani begin the game on the bench.

Josh Taylor will be used as the opener in Saturday’s game in what will be a bullpen contest from the Red Sox. Seven relievers were used in Friday’s 15-inning win, so it will be interesting to see just how deep Taylor will go into the game. The Angels will counter with lefty Dillon Peters.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (73-62)

Mookie Betts, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, RF

Sam Travis, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Josh Taylor, LHP (1-1, 3.15 ERA)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (64-72)

David Fletcher, 3B

Mike Trout, CF

Brian Goodwin, LF

Albert Pujols, 1B

Justin Upton, DH

Kole Calhoun, RF

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Luis Rengifo, 2B

Kevan Smith, C

Dillon Peters, LHP (3-2, 4.11 ERA)

