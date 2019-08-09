Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Plenty of things went right for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, but that’s not keeping manager Alex Cora from shaking up the lineup a bit Friday.

In the series opener at Fenway Park, the Sox earned a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, thanks largely to a scoreless, 13-strikeout showing from Chris Sale. Now, the two sides will meet for the second contest of a four-game weekend set.

Sandy Leon and Sam Travis, whose homers accounted for all three of Boston’s runs Thursday, are among those that will begin on the bench Friday. Christian Vazquez will be behind the plate and hitting sixth, while Mitch Moreland replaces Travis at first. He’ll bat seventh. Michael Chavis also will take the bench, with Brock Holt set to play second and hit eighth.

For the second game in a row, the Sox will send a southpaw to the mound to start, with Brian Johnson set to get the ball.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (61-56)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brian Johnson, LHP (1-1, 6.88 ERA)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (56-60)

TBA

Jaime Barria, RHP (4-5, 6.36 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images