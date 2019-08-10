Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox might slowly be heading back in the right direction, and they’ll shake up the lineup as they search for a third straight win.

Boston has claimed the first two contests of its four-game set at Fenway Park with the Los Angeles Angels, including a 16-4 drubbing Friday night.

Rafael Devers will get the evening off for Saturday’s game, with Michael Chavis playing third base and hitting sixth. Sandy Leon will bat eighth and catch Rick Porcello, but Christian Vazquez moves over to first so that his bat stays in the lineup. He’ll hit fifth. Sam Travis, who was off Friday, will hit cleanup and play left field, while Andrew Benintendi sits. Mitch Moreland, who had a homer in Friday’s game, begins on the bench.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (62-56)

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Sam Travis, LF

Christian Vazquez, 1B

Michael Chavis, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (10-8, 5.54 ERA)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (56-61)

TBA

Andrew Heaney, LHP (1-3, 5.09 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images