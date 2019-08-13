Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to right the ship Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

The Red Sox and Indians will meet for the middle game of their three-game set. The Indians won Monday night’s series opener in walk-off fashion thanks to Carlos Santana’s homer of Marcus Walden in extra innings.

Alex Cora will turn to lefty Chris Sale, while Terry Francona will counter with righty Mike Clevinger.

As for the lineups, Marco Hernandez will bat seventh and play second base while Sandy Leon will hit eighth and handle the catching duties for Sale.

Outside of those changes, both clubs’ lineups are exactly the same as what we saw Monday night.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Indians game:

BOSTON RED SOX (62-59)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (6-11, 4.41 ERA)

CLEVELAND INDIANS (72-47)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Oscar Mercado, CF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Roberto Perez, C

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Greg Allen, LF

Tyler Naquin, RF

Mike Clevinger, RHP (7-2, 3.02 ERA)

