After dropping the last two games of a four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox find themselves in Cleveland for a three-game series against the Indians.

Mookie Betts, Mitch Moreland and Brock Holt all return to Boston’s lineup Monday. Betts returns to the leadoff spot while Moreland and holt bat seventh and eighth, respectively. Christian Vazquez moves up to the sixth slot.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the ball Monday for the Sox and will square-off against righty Zach Plesac.

Here are the lineups for tonight’s Red Sox-Indians game:

BOSTON RED SOX (62-58)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez (13-5, 4.17 ERA)

CLEVELAND INDIANS (71-47)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Oscar Mercado, CF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Roberto Perez, C

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Greg Allen, LF

Tyler Naquin, RF

Zach Plesac (6-3, 3.13 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images