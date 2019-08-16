Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All hands will be on deck as the Boston Red Sox kick off a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

The Sox come off an off day looking to start their five-game homestand on a positive note after taking two of three from the Cleveland Indians earlier in the week.

Alex Cora will roll with one of his most common lineups to begin the series at Fenway Park. Mitch Moreland, who took a seat Wednesday, will play first base and bat seventh, while Christian Vazquez will move up to sixth in the batting order and handle catching responsibilities. Marco Hernandez remains at second base for the third consecutive game and will bat eighth.

Rick Porcello will be on the bump and will be opposed by right-hander Aaron Brooks.

Here are the lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

Boston Red Sox (64-59)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (10–9, 5.67 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (39-82)

Jonathan Villar, SS

Trey Mancini, LF

Anthony Santander, CF

Renato Nunez, DH

Jace Peterson, 2B

DJ Stewart, RF

Rio Ruiz, 3B

Chris Davis, 1B

Chance Sisco, C

Aaron Brooks, RHP (2–6, 6.35 ERA)

