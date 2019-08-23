Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fresh off a wild afternoon at Fenway Park on Thursday, the Boston Red Sox are ready to resume interleague play Friday night with the first of a three-game set against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

It’s the first time since April that the Sox are playing in a National League park, meaning pitchers will be taking their at-bats this weekend.

That also means J.D. Martinez will shift into right field for the series opener, remaining in the cleanup spot, while Mookie Betts slides over to center. Jackie Bradley Jr. will be on the bench. Christian Vazquez is catching and will bat sixth, followed by Mitch Moreland at first base. Brock Holt gets the nod at second and will bat in front of pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez will be opposed by rookie right-hander Chris Paddack. For what it’s worth, Rodriguez is 0-for-13 lifetime at the plate with seven strikeouts.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (68-61)

Mookie Betts, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, P

Rodriguez, LHP (14–5, 4.10 ERA)

SAN DIEGO PADRES (59-67)

Manuel Margot, CF

Francisco Mejia, C

Manny Machado, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Wil Myers, LF

Ty France, 2B

Luis Urias, SS

Chris Paddack, P

Paddack, RHP (7–6, 3.44 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images