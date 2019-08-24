Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The Boston Red Sox put a hurting on the San Diego Padres in the first of their three-game set on Friday, taking an 11-0 win at Petco Park and leading Alex Cora to pencil in the same lineup for Game 2 of the series on Saturday night.

J.D. Martinez, who blasted two home runs in the opener, will remain in right field, with Mookie Betts shifting over to center and Jackie Bradley Jr. taking a seat. Brock Holt, who was 1-for-5 with a double in the opener will once again be at second and bat eighth while Christian Vazquez will handle the catching responsibilities.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball to start and will be opposed by Dinelson Lamet.

BOSTON RED SOX (69-61)

Mookie Betts, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Nathan Eovaldi, P

Eovaldi, RHP (1–0, 6.69 ERA)

SAN DIEGO PADRES (59-68)

Greg Garcia, 2B

Josh Naylor, LF

Manny Machado, 3B

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Manuel Margot, CF

Luis Urias, SS

Austin Hedges, C

Dinelson Lamet, P

Lamet, RHP (2–2, 3.95 ERA)

