The Red Sox are in pursuit of their sixth straight win Tuesday evening as they try to stay in the hunt for a wild card spot.

Boston will kick off a quick two-game set at Fenway Park against the Philadelphia Phillies, another team looking to stay in playoff contention.

With most every position player rested following a day off Monday, Brock Holt will get the start at second base, hitting eighth. Mitch Moreland will take over at first base and hit seventh, while Christian Vazquez will be behind the plate and batting sixth.

Vazquez will catch left-hander Brian Johnson, who very well could see some more starts down the stretch with Chris Sale out for the foreseeable future. The Phillies will counter with right-hander Aaron Nola.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Phillies game:

BOSTON RED SOX (67-59)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brian Johnson, LHP (1-1, 6.45 ERA)

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (64-60)

TBA

Aaron Nola, RHP (11-3, 3.56 ERA)

