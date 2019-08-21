Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox saw their five-game win streak snapped Tuesday night, but they have a chance to get back on track Wednesday evening.

Boston will wrap up a quick two-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park. The Phillies claimed the series opener 3-2.

A few changes will be made to the Red Sox lineup for the series finale. Marco Hernandez will bat eighth and play second base in place of Brock Holt, while Sam Travis takes over at first base for Mitch Moreland. He’ll hit sixth.

Christian Vazquez will catch Rick Porcello. The Phillies will send left-hander Drew Smyly to the mound.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Phillies game:

BOSTON RED SOX (67-60)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (11-9, 5.49 ERA)

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (65-60)

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

Bryce Harper, RF

J.T. Realmuto, C

Corey Dickerson, LF

Jean Segura, SS

Logan Morrison, DH

Scott Kingery, 3B

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Adam Haseley, CF

Drew Smyly, LHP (2-6, 7.09 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images