The Boston Red Sox will look to complete a two-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field.

The Red Sox bats came alive Tuesday night in the opener of this brief two-game set, earning an impressive 10-6 victory. They’ll send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound as they look to gain ground on the Oakland Athletics in the race for the final American League wild-card spot. The Rockies will counter with righty Peter Lambert.

As for the lineups, Boston will roll out the same starting nine as it did in the series opener. The top of the order looks the same as it usually does while Mitch Moreland, Brock Holt and Christian Vazquez will stay at first base, second base and catcher, respectively.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Rockies game:

BOSTON RED SOX (71-62)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (15-5, 3.92 ERA)

COLORADO ROCKIES (59-74)

Trevor Story, SS

Charlie Blackmon, RF

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Ian Desmond, LF

Ryan McMahon, 1B

Yonathan Daza, CF

Tony Wolters, C

Garrett Hampson, 2B

Peter Lambert, P

Peter Lambert, RHP (2-4, 6.40 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images