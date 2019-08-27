Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox are in Denver for a brief two-game set against the Colorado Rockies as Boston continues to battle for a wild card spot.

Mitch Moreland resumes his role at first base and will bat fifth for the Sox in the series opener at Coors Field. Brock Holt also returns to the lineup, batting sixth and taking over for Chris Owings at second base. Andrew Benintendi will sit for the second game in a row while J.D. Martinez plays in left. Christian Vazquez drops to seventh in the lineup.

Rick Porcello takes the mound for the Sox and will bat ninth. He’ll square off against Rico Garcia, who is making his MLB debut.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Rockies game:

BOSTON RED SOX (70-62)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, P

Porcello, RHP (11-10, 5.49 ERA)

COLORADO ROCKIES (59-73)

Charlie Blackmon, RF

Trevor Story, SS

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Daniel Murphy, 1B

Ryan McMahon, 2B

Ian Desmond, LF

Sam Hilliard, CF

Tony Wolters, C

Rico Garcia, P

Garcia, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images