The Boston Red Sox will look snap their disastrous eight-game losing streak Monday night when they open a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.

Following their four-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, the Red Sox now are 14.5 games out of first place in the American League East and 6.5 games out of the final AL wild-card spot. To state the obvious, Boston needs a win Monday night.

Alex Cora turns to right-hander Rick Porcello, who will look to get the struggling (to put it lightly) starting rotation back on track. The Royals will counter with lefty Mike Montgomery.

As for the lineups, Christian Vazquez will bat seventh and handle the catching duties. Sam Travis will play first base and hit sixth, while Michael Chavis will handle second base and bat ninth.

The top five in Boston’s starting nine looks as it normally does.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (59-55)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (9-8, 5.74 ERA)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (40-73)

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Alex Gordon, LF

Hunter Dozier, DH

Jorge Soler, RF

Cheslor Cuthbert, 3B

Ryan O’Hearn, 1B

Bubba Starling, CF

Meibrys Viloria, C

Nicky Lopez, SS

Mike Montgomery, LHP (1-4, 6.34 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images