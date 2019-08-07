Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox need a victory Wednesday night, plain and simple.

Alex Cora’s club has split the first two games of their three-game series with the lowly Kansas City Royals, leaving them 6.5 games out of the final American League wild-card spot. They’ll turn to lefty Eduardo Rodriguez in the series finale, while the Royals will counter with righty Glenn Sparkman.

As for the lineups, Xander Bogaerts will play shortstop and bat third after sitting out Tuesday night’s game, while Brock Holt will bat eighth and play second base in place of Michael Chavis, who will begin the game on the bench.

Christian Vazquez will bat sixth and handle the catching duties for Rodriguez.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (60-56)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (13-5, 4.19 ERA)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (41-74)

Whit Merrifield, LF

Humberto Arteaga, SS

Hunter Dozier, RF

Jorge Soler, DH

Cheslor Cuthbert, 3B

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Cam Gallagher, C

Ryan O’Hearn, 1B

Billy Hamilton, CF

Glenn Sparkman, RHP (3-7, 5.58 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images