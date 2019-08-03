Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things didn’t go so well for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon, but they’re shaking things up for the nightcap.

After delivering an uninspired performance against the Yankees in the matinee of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, Boston will have a chance to redeem itself against New York in the nightcap.

The lineup will feature plenty of changes, with Mitch Moreland, Brock Holt, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Sandy Leon all coming out. Moreland will be replaced at first base by Michael Chavis, who will bat eighth. Marco Hernandez will play second base and bat ninth, while Christian Vazquez will catch Brian Johnson — who was activated from the injured list Saturday and is making his first appearance since June 22. Andrew Benintendi will occupy center field in place of Bradley, with Sam Travis moving over to left.

Chad Green will start for the Yankees.

Here are the full lineups for Game 2 of the Red Sox-Yankees doubleheader:

RED SOX (59-53)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Sam Travis, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 1B

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Brian Johnson, LHP (1-1, 6.43 ERA)

YANKEES (70-39)

D.J. LeMahieu, 1B

Aaron Judge, DH

Gleyber Torres, SS

Aaron Hicks, CF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Cameron Maybin, RF

Mike Tauchman, LF

Austin Romine, C

Breyvic Valera, 2B

Chad Green, RHP (2-3, 5.06 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images