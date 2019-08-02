Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was a bit of a scare with Christian Vazquez two nights ago, but it doesn’t appear it was anything serious.

The Boston Red Sox catcher will be in the lineup Friday night as the Red Sox kick off a pivotal four-game set with the American League East-leading New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Vazquez was struck with a foul ball in the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, missing Thursday’s game both to give himself some extra time to heal up and help him break a slump. He’ll catch starter Eduardo Rodriguez and hit eighth. Jackie Bradley Jr. also returns to the lineup after getting a day off Thursday, he’ll bat ninth and man center field. The Red Sox will keep Sam Travis’ bat in the lineup, as he’ll take over for Mitch Moreland at first base while hitting sixth.

James Paxton gets the ball for the Yankees.

Here are the lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

BOSTON RED SOX (59-51)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (13-4, 4.13 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (68-39)

DJ LeMahieu, 2B

Aaron Judge, RF

Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

Aaron Hicks, DH

Gleyber Torres, SS

Gio Urshela, 3B

Cameron Maybin, LF

Austin Romine, C

Brett Gardner, CF

James Paxton, LHP (5-6, 4.72 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images