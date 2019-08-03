Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It will be a full-day affair at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will battle in a day-night doubleheader in the Bronx. The Yankees claimed the series opener of the four-game set Friday night with a 4-2 victory.

Chris Sale will try to halt the Red Sox’s losing streak at five when he takes the mound for Game 1. The star southpaw will be opposed by New York starter Domingo German, who currently boasts a 13-2 record on the season.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees Game 1 online:

When: Saturday, Aug. 3 at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: NESNgo | FOX Sports GO | fuboTV

