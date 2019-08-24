Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox kicked off their Players’ Weekend series against the Padres with a bang.

Boston demolished San Diego with an 11-0 victory Friday night at Petco Park. And the Sox dominated from the beginning.

Eduardo Rodriguez was lights out for Boston, putting together seven innings of stunning work. Padres starter Chris Paddock, meanwhile, was chased from the game after just 2 1/3 innings after getting rocked early and often by the Sox.

Boston improves to 69-61 with the win while San Diego falls to 59-68.

Here’s how it all went down:

WORD OF THE GAME

Stellar.

Boston’s bats were ablaze Friday night.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez was in complete command of his 27th start of the season.

The southpaw pitched seven solid innings for the Sox, allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out six. He also benefitted from four impressive double plays turned by Boston’s defense, avoiding jams at every turn.

It was one of his best performances of the season, and possibly of his career.

— Josh Smith tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning. He would return to the mound for the ninth despite taking a line drive off the hand at the end of the eighth, and closed things out for the Sox with a near-perfect inning.

IN THE BATTERS BOX

— J.D. Martinez wasted no time putting the Sox on the board.

The right fielder crushed a three-run blast over the center field wall in the very first inning, making it 3-0 Boston just one out into the game. It was his 29th homer of the season.

— The Sox only did more damage in the second.

Mookie Betts picked up his 66th RBI of the season in the second, driving Mitch Moreland home from third to make it 4-0 Sox. Rafael Devers followed that up with his 48th double of the season, driving in Brock Holt from second for the Sox’s fifth run of the night.

Xander Bogaerts ripped a double of his own into the right field corner just one batter later.

And just like that, it was 6-0 Boston.

— Martinez earned his fourth RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly in the fourth for the Sox’s seventh run of the game.

— Boston’s bats stayed hot in the sixth.

Bogaerts started things off by giving Boston an eight-run lead with an RBI single. Then it was back to the Martinez show as the right fielder launching his second three-run homer of the night, making it 11-0 good guys.

If you're keeping track at home, that's now TWO three-run shots tonight for @JDMartinez28! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/m8IRX95DMB — NESN (@NESN) August 24, 2019

— The Sox collected 14 hits off the Padres in Game 1 of the series.

TWEET OF THE DAY

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Padres will play Game 2 of their three-game set Saturday night, with Nathan Eovaldi slated to take the mound for Boston. First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images