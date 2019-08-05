Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston’s slump only got worse Sunday night.

The Red Sox dropped their eighth straight game as they were swept by the New York Yankees 7-4 at Yankee Stadium. Boston how has been swept in consecutive series.

David Price couldn’t get out of the third inning and gave up seven earned runs as his struggles at Yankee Stadium continued, pitching just 2 2/3 innings. The southpaw surrendered seven earned runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out three.

Boston did make some noise in the sixth by bringing the game within three, but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell to 59-55 with the loss. The Yankees climbed to 72-39 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Swept.

Boston now has been swept in consecutive series against teams it crucially needed to beat to gain ground in the American League East standings.

ON THE MOUND

— The Yankees wasted no time taking the lead with Aaron Judge smashing a solo shot to right field to make it 1-0.

The Judge with an opening statement. #AllRise pic.twitter.com/LpQceNdeym — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 5, 2019

Things went from bad to worse in the third for Price, and it all happened with two outs in the inning. First, Gio Urshela knocked a two-run homer to left to make it 3-0.

Round and round they go. pic.twitter.com/HLpEDSLXF4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 5, 2019

Back-to-back doubles from Brett Gardner and Cameron Maybin made it 4-0 before Mike Ford drove in the fifth run with a single. Mike Tauchman drove in the final two runs of the frame on a single. Price’s struggles continued as he walked Gleyber Torres to end his night.

— Darwinzon Hernandez finally put an end to the third by getting Judge to ground out.

Hernandez returned for the fourth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning with some help from Jackie Bradley Jr. who made a sweet diving catch in the outfield to end the stanza.

— Ryan Weber tossed a scoreless, hitless fifth with a strikeout.

The right-hander remained in the game for the next three innings, tossing scoreless frames in the sixth, seventh and eighth. Mookie Betts lent a helping hand by robbing DJ LeMahieu of extra bags in the eighth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston got on the board in the fifth when Christian Vazquez hit a 413-foot solo home run to left to make it 7-1. Michael Chavis decided to make it back-to-back jacks with a solo shot of his own to bring the Sox within five.

— The Red Sox chipped away at their deficit in the sixth after a J.D. Martinez walk and Sam Travis single. The two moved into scoring position on a wild pitch from J.A. Happ before Andrew Benintendi singled up the middle to plate two more runs to make it 7-4.

Benny makes it a brand new ballgame. pic.twitter.com/8IyJDjQ0fq — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 5, 2019

— Martinez and Chavis led the Red Sox with two hits, while Betts, Benintendi and Vazquez had one apiece.

— All other Boston batters went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Chavis continues to make a strong first impression in Boston.

18 home runs for #RedSox Michael Chavis. Most for BOS rookie since Andrew Benintendi had 20 in 2017. Prior to that, last BOS rookie with 18+ HR was Brian Daubach (21 in 1999). — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) August 5, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox return home to begin a three-game set with the Kansas City Royals beginning Monday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images