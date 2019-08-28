Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox continue to take care of business on the road.

After taking two of three from the San Diego Padres over the weekend, the Red Sox easily dispatched the Colorado Rockies 10-6 in the first of a two-game set at Coors Field.

Boston never trailed, getting on the board quickly against rookie Rico Garcia, who was making his MLB debut. The Red Sox used three home runs and a four-run seventh to pace the victory despite a somewhat shaky performance from the bullpen in the final two innings.

Rick Porcello was not lights out, but was efficient enough to pick up his 12th win of the season.

The Red Sox now are 71-62 with the win while the Rockies fell to 59-74 after the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Roundtripper

The long ball set the tone for this one.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello did not exactly mow down the Rockies lineup, but the right-hander did do a decent job of working around baserunners all evening.

Porcello danced around eight hits, but he did not issue an free passes and struck out five while going five innings and allowing just two runs. He threw just 79 pitches, including 58 strikes, making it an incredibly efficient outing.

Colorado was unable to break through on Porcello until the fifth inning, when three straight singles made it 6-1. Nolan Arenado then doubled to make it 6-2.

— Darwinzon Hernandez worked around a single in a walk to chuck a scoreless sixth, striking out two.

— Ryan Brasier tossed a scoreless eighth, allowing one hit.

— Josh Smith surrendered two runs in the eighth after a two-run home run by Sam Hilliard making it 10-4. He gave up another two-run home run to Arenado in the ninth to make it 10-6 and was lifted.

— Josh Taylor allowed one hit, but recorded the final two outs.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— It did not take Boston long to get on the board.

Rafael Devers worked a one-out walk, was moved over on a groundout and then driven home on a J.D. Martinez single to make it 1-0 in the top of the first.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled the lead in the second with a mammoth home run.

— Christian Vazquez doubled the lead yet again with a two-run homer in the fourth.

Christian sends a 2-run shot into the seats! pic.twitter.com/9omhr4Q8Ly — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 28, 2019

— Xander Bogaerts made it 5-0 in the fifth with a solo shot to center.

— Back-to-back doubles from Mitch Moreland and Brock Holt made it 6-0.

— Boston broke it wide open in the seventh with the first five runners reaching and chasing reliever Jake McGee and scoring four runs on three hits and two errors.

Holt lined a single to center, which got by Hilliard in center and brought home two runs to make it 10-2 and allowed Holt to roll into third.

Brock's third hit of the night caps off a four-run 7th. pic.twitter.com/UV4BAZnAmd — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 28, 2019

— Holt led the way with three hits. Martinez and Bogaerts each had two hits. Mookie Betts and Devers were the only Red Sox to go hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Cleared for liftoff.

The JBJ homer — 478 feet — is the longest by a Red Sox player that Statcast has ever tracked. That dates back to 2015. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) August 28, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will wrap up their short trip to Denver on Wednesday against the Rockies. First pitch from Coors Field is slated for 8:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images