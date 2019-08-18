Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Make that four straight wins.

The Red Sox got enough offense and a solid start from Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday night to take a 4-0 win over the Orioles at Fenway Park.

The victory against Baltimore also seals a series win for Boston.

Rodriguez was solid for the Red Sox after having a rough stretch in August, but didn’t allow a run despite putting a baserunner on six out of the 7 1/3 innings he pitched.

Six Boston batters amassed one hit apiece, but it proved to be enough, with Brock Holt getting the scoring started in the fifth to take the lead and not look back.

With the win, the Red Sox climbed to 66-59, while the Orioles dropped to 39-84.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Complete.

Strong pitching coupled with the offense paved the way to Boston’s fourth win.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez cruised through the first five innings despite putting runners on in all but the first. He got some big help from Xander Bogaerts in the third when the shortstop robbed Steve Wilkerson of a base hit.

For most, this would be a difficult play. For Xander, it's a routine ground ball. pic.twitter.com/3VBs6nzDSR — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 18, 2019

The southpaw had runners in scoring position in the fourth and sixth, but never allowed them to cross the plate. Rodriguez’s night ended in the eighth when Hanser Alberto accounted for the fourth Baltimore hit and knocked a one-out single to left field.

— Matt Barnes entered the game and gave up a single to Trey Mancini before the runners moved to second and third on a wild pitch.

The right-hander was able to get out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.

— Brandon Workman closed out the game in the ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got the scoring started by putting three runs on the board in the fifth.

Holt was the first to get to O’s starter Asher Wojciechowski when he hit a solo home run into Boston’s bullpen to make 1-0.

Jackie Bradley Jr. followed that up with a triple before scoring on a wild pitch before Xander Bogaerts singled and Mookie Betts walked to chase Wojciechowski from the game with just one out.

— Rafael Devers continued to be a pest to pitchers when he launched a two-run shot into the Green Monster to give the Red Sox a 4-0 edge.

— Betts led the way for the Red Sox with two hits, while Devers, Bogaerts, Christian Vazquez, Holt and Bradley all had one.

— J.D. Martinez and Mitch Moreland went hitless, while Chris Owings went 0-for-1 in his lone pinch-hit at-bat.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox wrap up their set with the Orioles on Sunday afternoon. Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start with first pitch from Fenway Park set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images