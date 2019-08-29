Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox made the most of their trip to the Mile-High City.

Boston rode its Rocky Mountain high, notching a two-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 7-4 win on Wednesday night at Coors Field.

The Sox got a milestone night from Xander Bogaerts, who launched a pair of home runs in the win while the Boston offense tallied four long balls in the evening. Eduardo Rodriguez worked around a lot of traffic, but did enough to earn his team-leading 16th win of the season.

The Red Sox moved to 72-62 with the win while the Rockies fell to 59-75 after the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

X

That’s technically not a word but you get it. And lay off, we do 162 of these.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez’s run of consecutive quality starts ended on Wednesday night, but Rodriguez did enough to pick up the win.

The southpaw had to work around a good deal of traffic, allowing nine hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings of work. He held Colorado scoreless into the fourth. A leadoff walk led to three singles, with Garrett Hampson making it 2-1 on a safety squeeze bunt.

Back-to-back singles from Yonathan Diaz and Tony Wolters plated two more runs in the fifth as the Rockies closed the deficit to 5-3. Rodriguez’s evening was done after 104 pitches, 60 of which were for strikes.

— Josh Taylor entered to throw a scoreless sixth, allowing one hit with a strikeout.

— Marcus Walden was tagged for a run in the seventh to make it 6-4 after giving up a leadoff double to Nolan Arenado. The righty surrendered just the one hit and struck out one.

— Matt Barnes worked around a walk to chuck a scoreless eighth, striking out one.

— Brandon Workman picked up his ninth save after working a spotless ninth, striking out the side.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— J.D. Martinez put up a two-spot in the third inning.

Following a Rafael Devers stand-up triple, Martinez laced a long home run to left to make it 2-0.

Just in case you didn't already know: J.D. Martinez is VERY GOOD at baseball. ⚾ https://t.co/CRukEiNRjn pic.twitter.com/z03Z1YaYHA — NESN (@NESN) August 29, 2019

— Boston tacked on three runs in the fifth.

Xander Bogaerts plated two runs on a home run to right-center field to make it 4-1.

Christian Vazquez then drilled a single off the wall in right to plate Martinez to make 5-1.

— Bogaerts made to two on the night and 30 on the season with another opposite field home run into the Rockies bullpen to make it 6-3.

— Devers went bridge to leadoff the ninth to make it 7-4.

— Bogaerts had three hits, adding a double to his two long balls. Devers had three hits, as well, coming up just a double short of the cycle. Martinez and Vazquez each had two hits. Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland also added base knocks. Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr. went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

UP NEXT

The Red Sox get a day off before heading back to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. First pitch is slated for 10:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images