Nathan Eovaldi officially is back in the starting rotation.

After a brief stint in the bullpen, the right-hander was given the nod to start Sunday as the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles looking to complete a three-game sweep.

Eovaldi did not enjoy the best of stretches in the pen, and heads back into a rotation that is desperate for depth with David Price still on the injured list and Chris Sale recently getting shelved.

For more on Eovaldi’s numbers, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live,” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images