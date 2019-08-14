Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox don’t have a whole lot of of season left and currently are on the outside looking in of the second wild-card spot, but Alex Cora has found some inspiration.

The Boston skipper knows a lot of ground needs to be made up if his team wants to make another postseason push for the World Series, and revealed a National League team is part of the reason he knows it can happen.

MLB.com’s Ian Browne on Monday reported Cora is “drawing inspiration” from the New York Mets as the Red Sox take on the Cleveland Indians.

“You look around the league and what’s happening, at Citi Field (with the Mets), you win 14 out of 15, it happens,” Cora told Browne. “We know what we have to do the rest of the season. We can do it, but it starts here in Cleveland.”

The Red Sox dropped their first game against the Indians on Monday night, but responded with an extra-inning victory Tuesday thanks to a Jackie Bradley Jr. home run.

It certainly will be interesting to see how the rest of the season pans out for the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images